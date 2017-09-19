Phillip Osborn and Marilyn Meyers laugh over their first time meeting and discovering they were long-lost siblings (Photo: WZZM)

ROCKFORD, MICH., - Two seniors discovered they were long-lost siblings when they both moved into the same community in Rockford. Phillip Osborn and Marilyn Meyers live kitty corner to each other in the Oaks of Rockford, and they recently found out they are half-brother and sister.

"I knew I was adopted," Meyers said. "My mother's birth name was Osborn. I've been thinking about the answers to [that] question for 50 years."

Marilyn has moved into the Oaks three years ago, and Phillip came in August. At a community coffee event, Marilyn met Phillip's wife, Mary Lou. She pieced together their relationship and tapped Phillip on the shoulder.

"She just blurted out, 'I'm your sister,'" Osborn said. "And I was like, 'What?' I was flabbergasted. I was never told [about Marilyn]. I guess it was a deep dark secret in my family."

Osborn and Meyers are making up lost time and introducing each other to their families. They play golf together and have breakfast every Friday with their spouses.

They say it's divine intervention that they met after all these years.

"I guess if I hadn't been so nosy that day and asked [Mary Lou] all those questions, I wouldn't have found out," Meyers said. "It was meant to be."

