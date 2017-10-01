Memorial bike ride held for Michigan State Trooper Timothy O'Neill

(Photo: Michigan Police Unity Team)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Michigan State Trooper, Timothy O'Neill was killed last month in Comstock Park while on duty.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, a memorial bike ride was held for Tpr. O'Neill. The ride started at Fifth Third Ballpark. The riders went along White Pine Trail to the Michigan State Police Post where Tpr. O'Neill was assigned. Then on the way back, the ride went past the crash site.

(Photo: Michigan Police Unity Team)

"Every time an officer falls, our team--the Michigan Police Unity Team--puts together a ride. We put this ride together in the Rockford area because he was in the Rockford post, so this would be the best area to do it," said Sgt. James Every of the Michigan Police Unity Team.

"So it's good to know that it's a sad place to be, knowing this is one of ours that left that spot. But it's a good feeling to us that there's other members of the law enforcement community, brothers and sisters, that were here today to support him," said Every.

Tpr. O'Neill was a 28-year-old who had been a trooper for three years. He died in a serious accident while riding a motorcycle. Tpr. O'Neill and his fiancée were supposed to get married on Oct. 7.

The bicyclists in the memorial ride laid flowers down at the site of the crash. (Photo: Michigan Police Unity Team)

