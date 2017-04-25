Nixed housing development near Rockford spurs federal lawsuit

Developer of Autumn Hills project near Rockford files federal lawsuit to get plan back on track (Photo: WZZM)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - A company wanting to build high-end homes and condominiums on 88 acres just outside of Rockford is asking a federal judge to put the plan back on track after it was derailed by Plainfield Township.

West Michigan Development Company has tried for years to get approval for homes and condominiums southwest of Childsdale Avenue and 10 Mile Road NE, just west of the Rockford city limits. It would be called Autumn Trails.

The project has undergone numerous revisions to address concerns ranging from tree removal to housing density. Plans call for 122 single-family homes and condominiums on property zoned Rural Estate/Residential. To make that happen, Plainfield Township needs to change the zoning designation to a Planned Unit Development.

The Township Planning Commission last year recommended the change, but the township Board of Trustees in May, 2016 voted it down 5 to 2. Township Clerk Ruth Ann Karnes at the time recommended the project consist of no more than 58 units, slightly less than half of what developers wanted.

Developers are now asking a federal judge to intervene. It filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids on March 29.

“There was no rational basis for these conclusions or the Board’s ensuing decision to deny the rezoning because, if the property is developed as currently zoned, it would invite the results the Board claimed to be against,’’ the lawsuit claims.

Plainfield Township last week filed a response, rejecting the contention the development was “reasonable’’ and “consistent with the neighborhood surrounding the property.’’

“The Township admits that WMDC’s rezoning request was denied after careful and lengthy deliberation,’’ the response states. “The remaining allegations . . . are denied as untrue.’’

Michael Shepard, whose property south of Ten Mile Road NE overlooks the proposed development, says he hopes the township prevails in the lawsuit. He’s lived on a private road overlooking the site for more than 30 years. As is, more than a dozen condominiums would be clustered near his property line, he said.

“We wanted the small-town atmosphere of Rockford, combined with the rural atmosphere which we bought our properties for,’’ said Shephard, 61. “And now we have a developer with millions of dollars; all he sees is dollar signs. And the more houses or units he puts down there just pads his pockets.’’

He was one of 18 people who spoke against the project when it came before the Plainfield Township Board last May.

“We don’t care if he develops it, but we just ask that it be developed under the guidelines of the zoning,’’ Shephard said. “There’s 20, 30 residents around here, but we all have 2½ acres to 15 acres. And that is what this has been zoned from day one.’’

WMDC has owned the property in northern Plainfield Township since 2001. It features “dramatic topography,’’ including rolling, wooded hills and connects to the White Pine Trail and the Rogue River, developers say.

The zoning change WMDC wants would give the company and the township more flexibility in design and development and would preserve the property’s aesthetics, lawyers contend.

WMDC has been trying to develop the land for more than a decade. Developers even gave the township an easement in 2003 to install a water line to accommodate the Meijer store on Ten Mile Road east of U.S. 131, the lawsuit states.

That’s also when developers first floated the idea of building homes on the land. It submitted plans calling for 68 single-family homes, 103 ranch-style condominiums and 80 townhomes. That plan was scaled back due to township concerns, however.

It resurfaced in 2014, calling for 130 housing units consisting of homes, villa condominiums and ranch-style condominiums. Developers invited township officials and interested neighbors to walk the site in May, 2014 to show that the natural features of the land were being preserved.

At a June, 2015 planning commission meeting, one commissioner called the project “a good, affordable fit’’ and another said it would be a nice project. Planning Commissioner Vic Matthews, however, “pointed out several purported defects’’ regarding open space and response time for emergency vehicles to reach the property, the lawsuit claims.

Developers scaled the number of units back to 122 and increased open space to 42 percent of the entire site.

Calls to the law firm representing West Michigan Development Company were not returned. The federal lawsuit has been assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Maloney.

