'No improvement' in girl's condition after being hit by car in Rockford

Cora (Photo: Courtesy of Team Cora / Facebook)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Family of a young girl named Cora, who was hit by a car in Rockford early this month, says her doctor's do not suspect much improvement in her condition.

According to a witness of the Oct. 9 accident, Cora ran out into the road at 14 Mile Road between Harvard Avenue and Ramsdell Drive in Rockford. She was hit by an oncoming car.

Cora's family created a Facebook page, named Team Cora, to update the community on her condition and recently shared some updates from her doctors.

"After monitoring her for 24 hours, there as been no improvement in her condition. She is not responding in any way to painful stimuli," a Facebook post from Thursday said. "The neurologist suspects that she will not improve enough to be any where close to the Cora she once was. The doctors are telling us that her brain will not be able to heal enough for her to live without being hooked up to lots of machines."

Cora can not breath without the help of a ventilator at this time.

From previous Facebook posts, Cora suffered a lot of damage to the inner parts of her brain.

