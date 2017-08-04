North Kent Connect opens store to help those in need

Woman shops at North Kent Connect store. (Photo: North Kent Connect)

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - They say they're called, as Christians, to care for those in need with love and grace. North Kent Connect is doing that with the opening of a new store.

The store will open Friday, August 4 on Northland Drive north of 12 Mile Road outside Rockford. It will offer gently-used, high-quality clothing and household items at affordable prices.

Proceeds from the sales will go toward North Kent Connect's community programs. The Christian organization posted on its website that it is committed to improving the lives of people in northern Kent County by providing access to basic needs and promoting economic independence.

North Kent Connect offers education, utility assistance, a farm-to-pantry program and more. They are not government funded, and according to their website, are supported mostly by individual contributions.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

