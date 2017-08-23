Protesters rally outside Kelly Miller Circus in Rockford

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Exotic animals don't belong in small Midwest towns, that was the message Wednesday, from a group of protesters in Rockford.

A couple dozen demonstrators held signs at the Kelly Miller Circus.

The Oklahoma based show travels the country with Elephants, camels and zebras

The circus website emphasizes the care, comfort and welfare of the animals and one of the trainers also talked to the group.

"I understand that she believes she's doing the right thing. The challenge here is wild animals don't belong in captivity. It doesn't matter how they're trained," said Ginny Mikita a Rockford resident.

The circus will be in Grand Haven Thursday night.

