Rebuilding at Corner Bar to start next week

The iconic Corner Bar sign has been brought down after a fire destroyed most of the building Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Constructions crews will start rebuilding a beloved Rockford restaurant after it went up in flames last week.

The owners of the Corner Bar and their contractor believe that rebuilding work will begin early next week, according to a news release from the City of Rockford.

The intersection of N. Main Street and Courtland in the downtown business district has been closed since Aug. 15. What was left of the Corner Bar was unstable and officials say that "every precaution was taken to ensure the safety of nearby businesses and pedestrians."

However, as of Friday, Aug. 25 all fire investigations are complete and the existing building will be braced before being rebuilt. Once the brace is in place and that portion of the project is complete, the city engineers will inspect and streets can be partially opened while additional work and demolition is completed.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

