Rockford-area firefighters tackle 2-house fire; no injuries reported

A fire started at a home around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the area of 10 Mile Road NE and Oak Street. (Photo: Kevin Murray)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - There are no reported injuries in a fire affecting two houses in a Rockford neighborhood.

A fire started at a home around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the area of 10 Mile Road NE and Oak Street before spreading to an adjacent house, a Kent County dispatcher said.

Early reports indicate everyone made it out of the house OK and no one is hurt.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

