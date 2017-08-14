Rockford Corner Bar catches fire

The Corner Bar in Rockford caught fire early Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. This photo was taken around 7 a.m., the fire still far from contained. (Photo: WZZM)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a popular bar in downtown Rockford.

They were called out early Monday, August 14, to The Corner Bar, at the corner of Main and Courtland Streets.

At this point it's not clear what started the fire or how much damaged has been done.

Huge fire at Corner Bar in downtown Rockford. Just witnessed an explosion but fire looks to have gone down. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/1m8OAykPDh — Cheryl Barrigear (@cmbarrigear) August 14, 2017

