Rockford Farm Market wraps up the season

It was a rainy Saturday to close out the season for the Rockford Farm Market.

Wet conditions and cool weather didn't keep customers away from the freshly picked produce.

"It's the last day of the market season," said Beth Antor who was running the stand for Bob Alt farms. "It's been a very good season. We've had nice weather and a lot of good vendors and a lot of good customers."

WZZM's own Juliet Dragos was spotted at the market today. She was stocking up on fresh produce.

"I got the most beautiful head of broccoli, I got a really cool squash," she said. "I got celery. I got Yukon potatoes."

"It was a bountiful crop," said Antor. "It was a good crop for apples and a very good crop for strawberries early on and peaches also."

The Rockford Farmer's Market runs from May through October each year, and it was voted America's Favorite Famer's Market in 2011.

