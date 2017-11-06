Rockford Marching Band headed to Macy's Parade, wins 1st in MCBA championships

Rockford High School Bands, under the direction of Brian Phillips, had an award-winning season in 2017. With their show, “TAO”, the 318 member Rockford Marching Band earned several 1st place and Grand Championship titles, along with many captions. (Photo: Courtesy of the Rockford Marching Band)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - The Rockford Marching Band has not just one huge accomplishment under their belt, but two!

Recently the marching band took first place for Flight 1 in the MCBA championships, with a score of 94.025. The band ended their day with the highest score in the state for all flights.

In possibly bigger news, the Rockford Marching Band was one of only ten bands chosen from around the country to march in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade this year. According to the band's website, they are the third band in Michigan and the first from West Michigan to be chosen in all of parade history.

The 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set for Thursday, Nov. 23 at 9 a.m.

