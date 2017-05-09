Rockford paramedic recovers with help of neighbors after fire destroys home

A paramedic in Rockford is recovering with the help of neighbors following a weekend fire at his home. (Photo: WZZM 13, WZZM)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Neighbors in Rockford are helping a paramedic whose home was destroyed in a fire during the weekend.

After a friend created a GoFundMe page, the community has raised more than $5,000 to help rebuild.

Richard Keizer lived with his niece, her husband and their 6-week-old baby in his home. He was on his way to a fundraiser Saturday night when his colleagues at the Rockford Fire Department sent him messages that they were on their way to his home because of a fire.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

"You just never know with a little baby with fires like that especially with kiddos involved, once they're out cool- you know it's property," Keizer said.

"For me, then I put that little block in like property it really turned into this is just property and coming here and arriving on scene knowing that everybody was out quick switch."

Keizer isn't really worried about his own home, he's focused on making sure his family and his neighbors are managing. He said he wants the focus to switch to his neighbor's home that also suffered significant damage as a result of the fire.

But he is grateful and overwhelmed with the support from the Rockford community.

To donate to Keizer's family, click here. To help his neighbors, click here.

