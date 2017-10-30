Rockford Police need help finding attempted arson suspect

Rockford DPS is looking for community help in locating this attempted arson suspect from over the weekend. (Photo: Provided)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - The Rockford Department of Public Safety is asking for the community's help in identifying a person of interest in an arson attempt over the weekend.

According to Rockford DPS, the attempt happened at the Rockford Welcome Center on Sunday, Oct. 22 around 3:30 p.m. The fire caused minor smoke damage to the center.

Video cameras caught the person walking downtown Rockford at the time of the fire.

If you recognize the person or have any other information, call police at 616-866-9557 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV