Rockford Public Schools to test all schools with well water

The entrance to Cannonsburg Elementary School in Rockford. (Photo: Courtesy of Rockford Public Schools, M Design & Photography http://www.mdesignandphotography.com)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - All Rockford Public Schools that use well water will undergo water testing and sampling after contamination concerns from Wolverine Worldwide dumpings in the area. That's according to an announcement from Superintendent Dr. Michael Shibler.

The ongoing situation in the Rockford area has increased not only awareness, but concerns among community members and parents of other schools in the area.

Shibler says he is working with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to test the water at three other schools -- Cannonsburg, Crestwood and Lakes Elementary Schools. East Rockford Middle School disabled the water fountains and sinks in response to the contamination concerns. Wolverine will provide bottled water for consumption and cooking purposes.

The test results from these four schools will be provided as soon as their available.

The remaining nine schools are supplied with municipal water through either the Plainfield Township or the City of Rockford, according to the announcement. Both facilities conduct regular testing of their water supplies. Shibler says that the remaining school's water supplies are safe.

