Rockford Public Schools will dismiss early Monday because of heat

Exterior of Rockford High School. (Photo: Courtesy of Rockford Public Schools)

Rockford's superintendent, Dr. Michael Shibler, sent out a message on Sunday afternoon saying that the district will be closing early on Monday, Sept. 25.

An email sent out to parents said, "Due to the unusual heat wave we are experiencing and the forecast for continued stifling heat on Monday, Sept. 25, school will be in session for the morning only."

For students in grades 6-12, they will be dismissed at 10:55 a.m. and elementary students will be dismissed at 11:55 a.m.

All after-school activities are canceled.

The email also read, "please remember that should you ever determine that sending your child to school puts him or her at risk, you need only call in the absence and your child will be excused."

