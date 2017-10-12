Rockford school disabling water fountains due to Wolverine dumping

Front entrance of East Rockford Middle School. (Photo: Courtesy of Rockford Public Schools, M Design & Photography http://www.mdesignandphotography.com)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - According to an email sent out to parents and members of the Rockford community, East Rockford Middle School will be disabling all water fountains on school premises.

Superintendent Michael Schibler says that late Wednesday afternoon, he was notified by the DEQ, the Kent County Health Department and Wolverine Worldwide that a disposal area just a ½ mile northeast of the school had been located.

The disposal area, which contained leather and rubber scraps, had been located between 9 and 10 Mile Roads.

Schibler says that his immediate concern is the safety of students and staff -- which lead to the disabling of all water fountains at the school. In the email, Schibler said that Wolverine will provide bottled water for cooking and drinking Thursday morning and will continue to do so until school administrators know the status of East Rockford's well water.

Water samples were taken from the school on Wednesday and results are being expedited -- they should be available within two weeks.

