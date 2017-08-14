Rockford varsity football player in critical condition after car crash

Exterior of Rockford High School. (Photo: Courtesy of Rockford Public Schools)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A member of the Rockford High School varsity football team is in critical condition following an accident over the weekend.

According to Rockford's superintendent, Dr. Michael S. Shibler, the crash happened after a team practice on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Chase Shuple was in a car traveling east on Kies Street when police say it was t-boned by another car at the intersection of Blakely Drive in Cannon Township.

Shuple suffered a head injured and is in critical condition at DeVos Children's Hospital, as of Monday, Aug. 14.

Two other varsity players in the car with Shuple, but were not injured.

Rockford High School will have a crisis intervention team available to help players or other students who might need someone to talk to.

