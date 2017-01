Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

One person has been taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The crash occured at 14 Mile and Berrigan Avenue. The nearby Rockford Ambulance station allowed a quick response.

14 Mile is shutdown from Myers Lake to Berrigan.

