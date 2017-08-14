Smoke continues to pour out of The Corner Bar in Rockford

The Corner Bar in Rockford caught fire early Monday, Aug. 14, 2017. This photo was taken around 7 a.m., the fire still far from contained. (Photo: WZZM)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Firefighters remain on scene putting out flames at a popular bar in downtown Rockford.

According to the city's fire chief, crews were called out just before 5 a.m. Monday, August 14, to The Corner Bar, at the corner of Main and Courtland Streets.

Smoke billowing in Downtown Rockford from the Corner Bar fire @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/dO7VXlV6Ic — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) August 14, 2017

Chief Dave Jones will be holding a news conference at noon regarding the fire. Once it begins, it will be streamed live in the video above.

