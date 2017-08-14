Smoke continues to pour out of The Corner Bar in Rockford

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Firefighters remain on scene putting out flames at a popular bar in downtown Rockford.
According to the city's fire chief, crews were called out just before 5 a.m. Monday, August 14, to The Corner Bar, at the corner of Main and Courtland Streets.
►Details: Rockford Corner Bar catches fire, gas line causes explosion
Smoke billowing in Downtown Rockford from the Corner Bar fire @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/dO7VXlV6Ic— Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) August 14, 2017
Chief Dave Jones will be holding a news conference at noon regarding the fire. Once it begins, it will be streamed live in the video above.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs