Sunrise Sidelines at Rockford High School

Rockford Cheerleaders get the crowd going at the second Sunrise Sidelines. (Photo: Chris Legg)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Go Orange! Go Black!

Our second Sunrise Sidelines took us to Rockford High School where Ram spirit is always at a fever pitch. And with all the great features the school offers, it's easy to see why.

We got a tour of the school from the executive producer of the student-run television program, Beyond The Rock. The massive facility left us breathless. We also got a look at the weather for Rockford's big game against Caledonia from a future meteorologist.

Rockford's band is one of the best around. This year, they're preparing not only for football halftime performance season and competitions, but for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as well.

One of the other things that makes Rockford such a great place to go to school is its staff. Kamady Rudd got to sit down with math teacher, Mr. Bob Wells. And even if you're not part of the Rockford community, you may have heard his golden voice before. He works as the on-field announcer for the West Michigan Whitecaps and he's a ringside boxing announcer.

When the kids arrived at Rockford High for Sunrise Sidelines, we got to meet a number of them who have great stories. For example, one is part of a peer listening group, which works to raise the spirits of Rockford students and preserve the school's collective mental health.

The school also has excellent choir performers. We got to talk to them about how much they love to sing, and hear a heartwarming rendition of the Star Spangled Banner as Rockford students swayed as beautifully as old glory in the background.

The Rockford dance team helped us bust a move before we moved on to some fun and games. Isn't it ironic that assistant Adam Burkholder didn't follow directions in the cheese ball game? In his defense, the boisterous cheering from his students may have prevented him from hearing Kamady and Laura Hartman giving instructions.

What a great time we had at Rockford! We can't wait for next week! Thank you, Rams!

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

