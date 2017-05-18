The Green Well opens second location in Rockford

The Green Well's Rockford location is now open for business. (Photo: Provided)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - The popular East Grand Rapids gastropub, The Green Well, now has a Rockford location.

Grand Rapids-based Essence Restaurant Group announced on Thursday that it has opened the new Green Well location on the River location in the Rockford Promenade Building downtown. It does not take up the entire Red's space -- there are two retail locations on either side.

This new location is the first in what Essence says could be additional Green well locations across the region.

Essence hired 50 new employees to run the new location and will be transferring leaders and chefs to ensure the food and atmosphere stays the same.

A Green Well server (Photo: Provided)

“Our Rockford location will allow the start of future growth for The Green Well brand without diluting what we have created on Cherry Street in Grand Rapids," said Essence Restaurant Group Managing Partner James Berg.

The new gastropub has indoor seating for 120 and an outdoor patio that can seat up to 60 people. They will be open seven days a week, and as late as midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

For all the hours, check their website. The Green Well does accept reservations, just call 616-884-4100.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV