Town hall will discuss contaminated groundwater in Belmont

BELMONT, MICH. - The Kent County Health Department has plans to address the concerns of people affected by contaminated well water.

In January, a group complained to public officials about drinking water near Wolverine Worldwide's old tannery dumpsite. Officials discovered private drinking wells were contaminated with fluorinated chemicals.

Wolverine Worldwide dumped sludge on the 76-acre plot of land from tanning pigskin in the 1970s. That waste has affected the groundwater.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 4:30 p.m. people will be able to meet one-on-one with representatives from multiple agencies that are investigating the contaminated water. Agencies represented will be the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Plainfield Township, the Kent County Health Department, and Wolverine Worldwide.

Then at 6 p.m. a town hall meeting will be held, and each agency will give an update on their investigations.

Both of these will be held at the Rockford Fine Arts Auditorium, 4100 Kroes Street.

