Wolverine Worldwide well pollution response

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Wolverine Worldwide promises they are going to identify polluted wells, fix the problem and make sure people are not drinking contaminated water.

Company representatives made this pledge at a town hall meeting Tuesday night. It was organized after waterproofing chemicals from Wolverine Worldwide shoe production were found in some Belmont wells.

In the 1960s, the company legally buried chemicals on property they own near House Street in Plainfield Township. They stopped in 1970, but no one tested groundwater until this year. High levels of potentially dangerous chemicals were found in nearby wells.

►Related: Chemicals found in drinking water near old tannery dump site

“People are drinking this water,” pointed out one speaker. “This isn't a hypothetical concern.”

“We are moving quickly and responsibly with the collaboration of the experts,” Wolverine Worldwide Vice President Chris Hufnagel assured the crowd. “We are committed to you to making this right.”

So far they have only found a hand full of contaminated wells, but they are testing dozens more. What happens next will depend on the results. In the meantime, Wolverine Worldwide is providing bottled water and water filters to people who live near their old dump site on House Street.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV