Woman sentenced for faking a robbery

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Lisa Niswonger, 40, appeared in court on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to be sentenced for a staged robbery that happened in July.
Niswonger told police she was assaulted in a robbery where $6,000 was taken at a Citgo station on 10 Mile Rd. off of US-131. There was no robbery.
The 40-year-old faked the robbery and banged her head against a wall to make it look real.
A judge put Niswonger on probation and ordered that she pay restitution.
