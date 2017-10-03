Woman sentenced for faking a robbery

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Lisa Niswonger, 40, appeared in court on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to be sentenced for a staged robbery that happened in July.

Niswonger told police she was assaulted in a robbery where $6,000 was taken at a Citgo station on 10 Mile Rd. off of US-131. There was no robbery.

The 40-year-old faked the robbery and banged her head against a wall to make it look real.

A judge put Niswonger on probation and ordered that she pay restitution.

