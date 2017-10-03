WZZM
Woman sentenced for faking a robbery

Lisa Niswonger was sentenced for a staged robbery.

Staff , WZZM 6:51 PM. EDT October 03, 2017

ROCKFORD, MICH. - Lisa Niswonger, 40, appeared in court on Tuesday, Oct. 3 to be sentenced for a staged robbery that happened in July. 

Niswonger told police she was assaulted in a robbery where $6,000 was taken at a Citgo station on 10 Mile Rd. off of US-131. There was no robbery. 

The 40-year-old faked the robbery and banged her head against a wall to make it look real. 

A judge put Niswonger on probation and ordered that she pay restitution. 

