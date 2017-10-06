Young girl hit by car in Rockford

ROCKFORD, MICH. - According to a witness from Zain's Party Store, a young girl was hit by a car on 14 Mile Rd. between Harvard Ave. and Ramsdell Dr.
The witness said the girl ran out into the road and was stuck by an oncoming car.
The girl's condition is unknown, but she was taken to the hospital. There is no word from police about the driver of the car involved.
According to MDOT, the incident closed down 14 Mile Rd. for a little less than two hours.
M-57( 14 Mile Rd) EB and WB between Harvard Ave and Ramsdell Dr— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) October 6, 2017
Roadway Closed
Due to a Crash
Kent County
Christine Eubanks
10-6-2017
18:38
M-57( 14 Mile Rd) EB and WB between Harvard Ave and Ramsdell Dr— MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) October 7, 2017
All Lanes Open
Kent County
Christine Eubanks
10-6-2017
20:09
Michigan State Police responded to the accident.
This is a developing story.
