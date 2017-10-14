'Run Thru The Rapids' celebrates 45 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The wet weather didn't stop hundreds of runners from participating in the 45th annual Run Thru The Rapids Saturday morning, it's Grand Rapids longest-running road race.

The 5 and 10K races started at the YMCA downtown campus at 9 a.m.

The event is a fundraiser for the YMCA Camp Manitou-lin Scholarship Fund, which helps send children to summer camp and reduces tuition costs for all young campers.

Run Thru The Rapids is organized by the YMCA Service Club. The event is held the same weekend as the Metro Health Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, allowing the events to share resources like tents and port-a-potties.

And they are off! 45th Run Thru the Rapids happening now near downtown GR @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/fE0rQvKtYi — Meredith TerHaar (@MeredithTerHaar) October 14, 2017

