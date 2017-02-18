Safety tips for running solo outside

Marathon runner legs, stock photo. (Photo: Getty Images)

GRANDRAPIDS, MICH. - As you train for the River Bank Run or any other road race, running solo outside is almost inevitable. So what are some things you can do to stay safe while training? Fitness coach Kari Stuart joined the weekend morning team with some tips.

She suggests wearing reflective gear, running with a head lamp, bringing mace with you, and avoiding unlit paths.

