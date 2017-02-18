WZZM
Close

Safety tips for running solo outside

Meredith TerHaar, WZZM 6:30 AM. EST February 18, 2017

GRANDRAPIDS, MICH. - As you train for the River Bank Run or any other road race, running solo outside is almost inevitable.  So what are some things you can do to stay safe while training?  Fitness coach Kari Stuart joined the weekend morning team with some tips.

She suggests wearing reflective gear, running with a head lamp, bringing mace with you, and avoiding unlit paths.

 

(© 2017 WZZM)

WZZM

Six tips for running through winter

WZZM

Stretching tips for runners

WZZM

River Bank Run training tips for new runners

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories