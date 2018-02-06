Sandy Pines dead cat investigation completed, sheriff's office reports

ALLEGAN, MICH. - The Allegan County Sheriff's Officer investigated the incident where a cat was found dead in a live trap at Sandy Pines Resort and Campground.

On Thursday, Jan. 25, a Sandy Pines Recreational Community member found a frozen cat inside one of the campground's live traps. After that occurred, the Sandy Pines Public Safety Department worked with the Allegan County Sheriff's Department, Administration and Animal Control to complete the investigation.

According to a release, police investigated the situation, interviewed witnesses and sent the evidence to the prosecutor's office for review. Despite their efforts, police were unable to identify one person who was responsible for checking the trap in the time frame when the cat died.

Because of that, no charges will be authorized in this case.

However, the sheriff's office was able to identify other issues with how Sandy Pines traps animals and cats in the park. They made suggestions to help the campground to improve this procedure and keep it from happening again.

