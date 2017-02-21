Scottsdale teacher resigns over offensive tweets about immigrants

Twitter comments like this from Pardes Jewish Day School teacher, Bonnie Verne, led to her resignation, school officials say. (Photo: Twitter screenshot)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A teacher who tweeted comments about killing immigrants resigned Monday night, officials at Pardes Jewish Day School said.

Bonnie Verne, a third-grade teacher, apparently admitted to the tweets, school officials said in a letter sent home to parents.

"Why deport? Just kill them" one read.

"Or we can just put a bullet in their head immediately" another read.

Those tweets caught the attention of several social media groups, who took screenshots. The account has since been deleted.

People began emailing Pardes Jewish Day School and leaving comments on the school's Facebook page calling for Verne to be fired.

According to school administrators, Verne did not offer any explanation for the tweets. A letter sent to parents Monday night said the administration and Verne had mutually agreed that she should resign.

Attempts to reach Verne were not successful.

