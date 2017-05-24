Scouts place flags beside graves in veteran's cemetary

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH - There are now American flags fluttering alongside all of the graves at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Just as they do every year on the Wednesday before Memorial Day, west Michigan scouts planted the flags.

But this year for the first time in 30 years, Bob Porter was not in charge of the flag placement. Scouts began planting flags at the graves in the 1940's, but placement didn’t include a patriotic ceremony until Porter arrived.

“I wanted a ceremony,” he explains. “I wanted to give the kids the true meaning of Memorial Day.”

Porter is now retired. Someone else is in charge of the placement ceremony. But he is still involved and his legacy remains.

“I’ve been in more or less an advisory capacity this year,” he says. “Idon’t want to see It die. I want to keep it going for future generations. “I just want to make sure we have a positive program for the kids and the community.”

Under Porter's leadership the flag placement night grew into a patriotic program of music, prayer and speeches before hundreds of scouts plant flags alongside thousands of veteran’s graves.



►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV