Search is on for missing Kent County couple

SPENCER TWP., MICH. - Law enforcement is on the lookout for a missing couple from northeastern Kent County. Robert and Lucille Fankhauser left their home in Spencer Township late Sunday night.

They last used a debit card at the Greenville Meijer at 9 p.m. that same night. A gas station clerk in norther Kent County saw them at 10:50 p.m.

Robert is 87 years old and has trouble hearing while Lucille is 83. Both Robert and Lucille have severe dementia and have been known to drive as far as Ludington, Michigan in the past under similar circumstances.

The pair are driving a tan 2005 Buick LaCrosse with a handicap Michigan license plate 3862F9. Their German Shepard is in the car with them.

If you have any information, please call the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6100.

