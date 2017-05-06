2 young girls reported missing likely wanted to visit neighbor dogs

Multiple crews were called upon to assist in the search for two missing kids Saturday, May 6, in the area of 120th Avenue and 20th Street, located northeast of Allegan. (Photo: David Corbat, WZZM 13)

WATSON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - As the sun began to set in a rural part of Allegan County, crews called upon to assist in finding two missing 5-year-old girls did not want the search to continue in total darkness.

A team of around 45 fire personnel from Hopkins, Otsego, Martin, Allegan, Wayland and the sheriff's department used four all-terrain vehicles to get an exhaustive search underway -- and fast, as the sun set in less than an hour.

The girls were reported missing just after 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in the area of 120th Avenue and 20th Street, located northeast of Allegan.

It's believed the girls left home for a totally innocent reason: they wanted to visit the neighbors' dogs and didn't tell their parents, Allegan County Sheriff Department Sgt. Todd VanDerHulst said. The only problem was that the neighbors lived about a mile-and-a-half away.

The dive team was placed on standby in the event of a water rescue, and helicopters were on call to respond if needed. Three horses were ready to go, too.

None of the heavy equipment was needed, as the girls later were found at the neighbor's house with their mail in-hand, VanDerHulst said.

They were not hurt, but the girls likely enjoyed the adventure some.

WZZM 13's David Corbat contributed to this report.

