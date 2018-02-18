Senate, Secretary of State candidates at Great Legs in Holland

From left to right (top row): Sandy Pensler, Stanley Grot, and Joe Haveman. From left to right (bottom row): Roger Victory, Jim Lilly and Al Dannenberg.

HOLLAND, MICH. - A candidate meet and greet will be held in Holland Monday evening.

Communities members interested in meeting with the some of the U.S. Senate and Secretary of State candidates, including businessman Sandy Pensler and Stan Grot.

The event is being put on by the West Michigan Republicans and will start at 6 p.m. at Great Legs Winery, Brewery and Distillery located on Lakewood Boulevard.

Confirmed speakers and special guests include:

Businessman Sandy Pensler (Grosse Pointe) and candidate for U.S. Senate

Shelby Township Clerk Stanley Grot and candidate for Secretary of State

Former Michigan Representative Joe Haveman and candidate for Michigan Senate District 30

Michigan Representative Roger Victory (District 88) and candidate for Michigan Senate District 30

Michigan Representative Jim Lilly (District 89) and candidate for re-election

Ottawa County Commissioner Al Dannenberg and candidate for re-election

The Michigan Trump Republican team will also make an appearance at the event. This is a free and open event, but registration is required.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

