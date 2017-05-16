Several Applebee's locations helping local veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Armed service members make many sacrifices for our country. And on Wednesday, May 17, a local restaurant group will be saying, "thank you."

TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is hosting a one-day fundraiser at 14 of its Applebee's locations throughout West Michigan.

During the fundraising event, 10% of all food sales will be donated to Habitat Kent, which is the Kent County chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

The money will buy material for a current home build for an Iraqi War veteran. It will also provide home repairs for other veteran and military families in and around Kent County.

Participating locations include:

• 4488 Potomac Avenue, Grandville 49418

• 4475 Lake Michigan Drive NW, Walker 49534

• 718 Perry Street, Big Rapids 49307

• 4955 28th Street, Grand Rapids 49546

• 3851 Alpine Ave NW, Comstock Park 49321

• 3881 W US Hwy. 10, Ludington 49431

• 3250 Grand Ridge Drive NE, Grand Rapids 49525

• 1825 East Sherman Blvd., Muskegon 49444

• 1375 28th St. SW, Wyoming 49509

• 680 N. Beacon Blvd., Grand Haven 49417

• 3134 Beeline Road, Holland 49423

• 638 W. State Street, Hastings 49058

• 615 S. Greenville West Drive, Greenville 48838

• 1685 SE Marketplace Dr, Caledonia 49316

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV