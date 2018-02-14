Sex-assault trial to proceed despite 16-year-old girl's death

Mujey Dumbuya (Photo: Courtesy photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (AP) - A former school-district maintenance worker accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl last summer still is expected to stand trial in Michigan despite her death, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Quinn James faces trial April 9 in Kent County Circuit Court on third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges.

%INLINE%

The partially clothed body of 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya, the girl he's accused of assaulting, was found last month in a wooded area about 50 miles from her Grand Rapids home.

►Related: 'This case cannot go cold,' murdered teen's family pleads for answers

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker says his office is "still going forward" with the sexual assault trial. Mujey's family last saw her alive on Jan. 24 as she headed off to East Kentwood High School in Kentwood, near Grand Rapids.

Passers-by found her body four days later in Kalamazoo.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV