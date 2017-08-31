Six Lakes to break ground on veterans memorial Thursday

JACKSONVILLE - NOVEMBER 30: A large American flag waving on November 30, 2016 in Jacksonville, FL. (Photo by Waring Abbott/Getty Images) (Photo: Waring Abbott, Custom)

SIX LAKES, MICH. - The Belvidere Township community is taking the next step to honoring Veterans in Six Lakes. A groundbreaking will take place Thursday, Aug. 31, for the Belvidere Township Memorial Park.

It will be located on the corner of M-66 and Fleck Road. The groundbreaking starts at 1 p.m.

Congressman John Moolenaar, Senator Judy Emmons and Representative James Lower will also be in attendance.

You can learn more about the project by visiting this site.

