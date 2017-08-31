WZZM
Six Lakes to break ground on veterans memorial Thursday

Katie Sakala, WZZM 7:45 AM. EDT August 31, 2017

SIX LAKES, MICH. - The Belvidere Township community is taking the next step to honoring Veterans in Six Lakes. A groundbreaking will take place Thursday, Aug. 31, for the Belvidere Township Memorial Park.

It will be located on the corner of M-66 and Fleck Road. The groundbreaking starts at 1 p.m.

Congressman John Moolenaar, Senator Judy Emmons and Representative James Lower will also be in attendance.

You can learn more about the project by visiting this site.

