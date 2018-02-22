Smoke detector credited for 7 people escaping house fire

A fire truck file photo. (Photo: Custom)

MORLEY, MICH. - A smoke detector is being credited for helping seven people to escape a house fire in Morley.

Around 7 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, one of the people inside the some was awoken by the smoke detector. That person found a fire in a downstairs bedroom. After unsuccessfully attempting to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, that person woke everyone else in the home.

No one was injured in the fire.

According to Mecosta County Central Dispatch, fire fighters were still at the home as of 1:45 p.m.

A cause has not yet been determined.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV