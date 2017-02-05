Snowmobile crash leaves 1 man in critical condition, 2 arrested

Snowmobile in the snow, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

OTTAWA COUNTY, MICH. - The Ottawa County Sheriff's Department is investigating a snowmobile crash that left one Sparta man in critical condition.

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 in the 18700 Block of 48th Avenue in Ottawa County.

Deputies say Michael Looks was riding on the back of a snowmobile without a helmet when the driver made a sharp turn. Looks was thrown from the snowmobile.

The driver of a second snowmobile, deputies identify him as a 21-year-old Conklin resident, was following close behind and unable to stop. He hit Looks in the head with his snowmobile -- Looks was taken to the hospital for critical injuries.

Both the drivers of the snowmobiles have been arrested.

Deputies say that alcohol does appear to have played a role in the crash.

