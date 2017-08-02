South Haven man returns after being awarded Medal of Honor

Medal of Honor recipient James McCloughan returns from Washington, D.C. (Photo: Roger Lenneman/WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - It only took four hours longer than expected but he's finally home.

Late Wednesday, August 2, a South Haven veteran who was awarded a Medal of Honor earlier this week, returned home from Washington D.C. to a hero's welcome.

James McCloughan was awarded the first Medal of Honor given by the Trump presidency Monday. He was awarded for his efforts dating back to May of 1969, when McCloughan saved the lives of 10 members of his platoon, who were wounded in battle.

Wednesday just after 11 p.m. at Gerald R Ford International Airport, McCloughan returned home to dozens of supporters there to cheer him on and give him congratulations.

Typically, a Medal of Honor is given within five years of the act of heroism. However, thanks to legislation passed by Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, and Congressman Fred Upton, McCloughan is eligible for the honor.

