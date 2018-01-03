Sparta woman worried about snowmobile shortcut through her yard

SPARTA, MICH. - A Sparta woman says snowmobiles racing through her yard on 10 Mile Road are a threat to the safety of her small children playing outside.

Lisa Schaner said she does not want anyone to get hurt, so she ignored people who suggested she tie a rope across her corner yard to snag the sleds, or hide big boulders in the snow. Instead, she is bringing attention to the problem with a Facebook post and in person confrontation.

“I asked them to please stop cutting through my yard because I have small children and I want them to be able to play in it,” she recalled. “They said they have only done it a couple times and they won’t do it again.”

According to the Department of Natural Resources, a driver may not operate a snowmobile on someone else’s property without permission. They can be charged with recreational trespassing, a misdemeanor charge.

“It seems like this is something that happens every year,” says Schaner. “People coming through my yard. And it seems like every year they are coming closer and closer to my house.”

