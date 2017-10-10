WZZM
25-year-old man dies after his car was hit by a semi-truck

Rose White , WZZM 10:35 PM. EDT October 10, 2017

SPARTA, MICH. - Matthew Calderon-Parada, 25, from Kent City died after his car was hit by a semi-truck on Fruit Ridge Avenue near 16 Mile Road around 3:40 p.m.

Calderon-Parada was driving a Volvo, and after the impact, both the car and the semi-truck went off the road. 

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Calderon-Parada died from the injuries sustained during the the crash. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

