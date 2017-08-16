Church community mourns loss of slain Sparta grandmother

SPARTA, MICH. - A Sparta church is mourning the loss of a long-time member after police say she was killed by her grandson. Police say 23-year old Matthew Malleaux killed 85-year old Anne Parker at their Clark street home earlier this month.

Parker was a member of Trinity Christian Reformed Church for 16 years. Reverend CJ den Dulk says she attended his weekly bible study.

"She was a caring person at first, quiet reserved but as she even expressed in her letter of faith in the Lord, she grew in friendships and grew in faith and really loved her church family," Rev. den Dulk said.

Faith, something Pastor den Dulk says they're holding on to even in these most trying times.

"We have hope," he said. "We know that she belonged to the Lord and she was not ashamed to say so. So for that, through our tears ,we still have hope and we believe the promise and we'll see her again."

Sentiments and praise echoed by one of Parker's grandson who spoke to us over Facebook messenger, saying, "I just want her to be remembered as a grandma and mother who always showed unconditional love for her family. For example, my cousin Matthew (who obviously had issues), was on his last legs, but my grandma gave him a place to stay out of the goodness of her heart. She just wanted to be there for her kids and grand kids as much as she possibly could," grandson Shelby Schut, said.

Malleaux is being held without bond in the Kent County Jail. His next court appearance is set for August 23.

