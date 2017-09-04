Construction continues on Sparta's athletic complex

Construction of the new football field at Sparta High School. (Photo: Sparta Area Schools)

SPARTA, MICH. - Students head back to class at Sparta Area Schools on Tuesday, Sept. 5. And while they're hitting the books, construction crews will continue working on upgrades to the district's athletic complex.

Spartan fans will soon be able to enjoy a new football and soccer stadium, track, and team rooms. There will also be upgrades made to the baseball and softball fields, and parking improvements.

Aside from the sports complex, construction is also going on at Appleview and Ridgeview Elementary Schools. Appleview is getting a new bus drive while Ridgeview is getting a new playground.

The projects come thanks to the approval of a bond proposal in May 2016 that passed by only a few dozen votes.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

