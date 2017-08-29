Family pushes out window AC unit to escape fire

Sparta Township mobile home fire off of Alpine Avenue on Tuesday, August 29. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A family in northern Kent County says they woke up to heavy smoke in their mobile home and were able to escape by pushing out their window air conditioning unit.

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29. The fire happened in a mobile home community just off of Alpine Avenue called Whispering Pines.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire yet, but the homeowners say they believe it started in an outlet inside the living room.

