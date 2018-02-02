(Photo: John Hogan)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A Sparta man has been ordered to stand trial for the beating death of his grandmother, who suffered at least 20 blows and was covered with bruises from head to toe.

Matthew Nelson Malleaux was “extremely agitated’’ several hours after his arrest at the Sparta condominium he shared with his grandmother, a state police detective testified. Malleaux told police he and 85-year-old Anne Parker got into an argument after her medical alarm sounded.

“He said something was loud or triggered him,’’ Det. Sgt. Denise Bentley testified.

Malleaux, 23, battled with rescuers who responded to Parker’s medical alert alarm, kicking one and throwing a concrete lawn ornament at another.

Sparta police, assisted by Michigan State Police, broke out a glass slider door to reach Parker, who they could see on the floor. Shattered glass mixed with blood and clumps of white hair.

It took at least four officers and two blasts from an electronic stun gun to subdue Malleaux, who admitted to drinking gin, according to testimony. Parker died a day after the Aug. 7 beating.

Kent County forensic pathologist Dr. Stephen Cohle testified that she suffered at least 20 blows, including multiple injuries to her face.

“She’s got significant injuries on the right side of the face, the left side of the face, the front of the face, the mouth,’’ Cohle testified.

Parker also suffered a dislocated shoulder and internal injuries, including a torn spleen. Her spleen was removed during emergency surgery at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. She died about 36 hours after the attack.

“The cause of death is multiple blunt injuries,’’ Cohle testified. “Certainly it’s not surprising that someone of her age could not survive it.’’

After hearing more than 2½ hours of testimony Friday, 63rd District Court Judge Jeffrey O’Hara ruled there was enough evidence to send the case to Kent County Circuit Court.

Malleaux faces trial on charges of open murder, felonious assault and assaulting a police officer. He’s being held in the Kent County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

At Friday’s preliminary examination, Bentley testified that Malleaux was in leg and arm restraints when she visited him at the hospital several hours after his arrest. “He was extremely agitated,’’ Bentley said. “He was yelling, kind of screaming.’’

Malleaux calmed down after they began talking, and insisted that he did not hurt his grandmother, Bentley testified.

He admitted to drinking gin, and said his grandmother did not want him drinking under her roof.

In a subsequent interview, Malleaux admitted that he and his grandmother argued, but denied beating her.

