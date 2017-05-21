MSP investigating 'road rage incident' near Sparta

(Photo: Cheryl Barrigear/WZZM)

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Michigan State Police and the Kent County Sheriff's Department are looking into a possible shooting just south of Sparta.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, May 22, police scanner traffic indicated that two people had been shot near the corner of M-37 and Sparta Avenue.

We talked to Kent County dispatchers, who tell us they are helping MSP with a road rage investigation that happened on M-37. During that incident, two people were shot.

The highway is closed between 12 Mile Road and Sparta Avenue. Traffic is being re-routed through Sparta.

We have a crew at the scene and will bring you more details as they become available.

