Police identify impersonator who tried to arrest 2 people

Sparta police look to identify an alleged officer impersonator Sunday, April 30. (Photo: Sparta Police Department)

SPARTA, MICH. - The Sparta Police Department says tips from the public helped them identify the man that impersonated an officer.

Investigators say the imposter tried to arrest two people.

Sparta police believe it was an isolated incident and do not think the man is still a risk to the community.

The case is still being investigated, anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Sparta Police at 616-887-8716. When the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review.

