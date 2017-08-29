Soldier from Sparta killed in motorcycle crash

Josh VanBelzen (Photo: Facebook)

SPARTA, MICH. - A Sparta soldier was killed in a motorcycle crash near Adrian over the weekend.

Josh VanBelzen's father said his 26-year-old son died while leaving an event hosted by Foundation 14, a veterans' riding group.

Josh did a tour in Afghanistan and at the time of his death, he was serving in the Army Reserves as a drill sergeant.

Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 1, at Sparta Baptist Church at 11 a.m.

Family will meet visitors on Thursday, Aug. 31 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home and on Friday at the church for one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m.

You can make a donation in Josh's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV