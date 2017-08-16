Sparta man charged in beating death of 85-year old grandmother

SPARTA, MICH. - A Sparta man has been charged in the beating death of his 85-year-old grandmother.

It happened last week at a home on Clark Street. 23-year-old Matthew Malleaux is charged with open murder in the death of Anne Parker.

Sparta's police chief says the woman was beaten inside her home on August 7th. Police responded to an emergency call to the home on Clark Street. The grandson was arrested after a struggle. Parker died the following day.

Malleaux was booked into the Kent County Jail on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and assaulting an officer. Charges were upgraded after the woman's death. A funeral service for Parker was held on Monday.

This is a developing story.

