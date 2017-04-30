Sparta police seek alleged officer impersonator

Sparta police look to identify an alleged officer impersonator Sunday, April 30. (Photo: Sparta Police Department)

SPARTA, MICH. - Police are looking to identify a man they believe impersonated an officer and tried to arrest two people.

The man only is considered a person of interest at this time considering the allegation against him, according to a post on the Sparta Police Department's Facebook page.

Although the photos are grainy, police hope it's enough for someone to recognize him and give them a call.

Tips can be submitted to officer David Price at 616-877-8716 or the department itself at 616-887-7331. People also can reach out to the Sparta police's Facebook page or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

